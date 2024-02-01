PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

