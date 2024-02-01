PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $16.50. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,309 shares traded.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

