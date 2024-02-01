Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,374 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Allegion worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.34. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.