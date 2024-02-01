Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE ORA opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

