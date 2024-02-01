Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

