Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 43.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

