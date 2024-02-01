Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

