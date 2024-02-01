Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $21.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

