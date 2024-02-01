Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

