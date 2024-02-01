Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PENN Entertainment worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

