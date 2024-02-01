Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -646.50, a PEG ratio of 78.04 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

