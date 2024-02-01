Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,477,700 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 3.1 %

WD stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.