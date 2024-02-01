Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

