Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

