Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

