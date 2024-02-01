Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

