Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,308 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,955 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.