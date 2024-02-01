Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

