Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enpro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enpro Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $149.10 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $161.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

