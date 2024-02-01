Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,021 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

