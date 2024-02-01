Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 2,235,666 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,663,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 667,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

