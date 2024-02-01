Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

