Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

