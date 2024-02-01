Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.