Private Advisor Group LLC Has $920,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.