Private Advisor Group LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.