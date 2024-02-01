Private Advisor Group LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.