Private Advisor Group LLC Has $997,000 Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 202,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

