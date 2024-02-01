Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

