Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,296,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 98,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUEM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.