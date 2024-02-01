Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $2,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.