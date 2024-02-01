Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lennar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

