Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 508 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $95,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,473,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 306,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYF opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.