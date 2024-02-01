Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $288.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $301.61.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

