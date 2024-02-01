Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.58) to GBX 1,460 ($18.56) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

