Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Lifted by Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

RCL stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

