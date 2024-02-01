Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

