Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Lifted by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

