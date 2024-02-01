Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.04 per share.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PXD opened at $229.83 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.