Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

