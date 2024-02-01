Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $2,481,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

