Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,093 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

