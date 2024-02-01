Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$112.96.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

