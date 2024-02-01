Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,163 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,177,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,388,721. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.