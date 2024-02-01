Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,826 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 879,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.