Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.78, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

