Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

