Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

