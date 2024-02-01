Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,449 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Performance Food Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

