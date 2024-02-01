Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextNav by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextNav by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextNav by 985.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 339,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,473.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,363 shares of company stock worth $313,411 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NN opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,960.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. On average, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

